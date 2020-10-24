Menu
Sara Nell Riley
Sara Nell Riley

Mrs. Sara Nell Riley, 81, of the Echo Community of Dale County, died Thursday, October 22, 2020, in Flowers Hospital.

Funeral services for Mrs. Riley will be 2:00 P.M. Sunday, October 25, 2020, from Echo United Methodist Church with Reverend Phil Craddock officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery, Holman Funeral Home and Cremations of Ozark directing. The family will receive friends in Echo United Methodist Church Saturday from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M.

Published by Dothan Eagle on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
24
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Echo United Methodist Church
Oct
25
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Echo United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by:
Holman Funeral Home
