Sarah Agnes Crawford Johnson
Sarah Agnes Crawford Johnson, age 90, of Nashville, TN passed away September 28, 2020. Sarah was preceded in death by her beloved husband Ewell Page Johnson and brother Lamar Crawford. She is survived by son Steven Page Johnson (Sheri); grandchildren Ryan Page Johnson (Megan) and Kathryn "Katie" Elizabeth Johnson (Amy); and two great grandchildren, Juliet Elizabeth Johnson and Stevie Anne Scofield as well as a host of beloved nieces and nephews.
Sarah was born in Dothan, Alabama. Her parents were Doyle and Estelle Crawford. She was raised on a farm with one younger brother Lamar. The family survived the Depression together which created both a toughness and sense of gratitude for the good things in her life. She attended Rocky Branch and Kinsey Baptist Churches where she was baptized as a young girl. She has been a faithful Baptist her whole life. She grew up knowing the hard work of life on a farm and learned to be self-sufficient. Sewing and cooking became lifelong passions.
While in high school she met a young veteran Page Johnson who had recently returned from serving in the South Pacific during World War Two. They married after her high school graduation and settled down to farm. Within a few years they decided the farming life was not for them, and Page enlisted in the Air Force. This began a life as a military wife following him literally around the world to many different interesting assignments, including three years living in Turkey. A son Steven was born while they were in California. They retired from the military in 1978 and returned to Alabama to be close to family and take care of their aging parents. By this time her skills in sewing, knitting, and cooking were family legend and each new family newborn received a hand-smocked sleeping gown and innumerable family gatherings feasted on her classic Southern cooking.
Page passed away in 2002, and after living independently for years volunteering in the Baptist Thrift Store in Dothan, Sarah made the decision to move to Nashville in 2013 to be closer to Steve and family as her health began to fail. She was tough: a cancer and stroke survivor. She faced life with enthusiasm and a sweet, loving spirit. Her strength and faith were inspirations to all who knew her.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Glover Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Troy West officiating. Burial will follow at Webb Cemetery with Glover Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10:00 until 10:45 am on Saturday prior to service time. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Morningside of Belmont, 1710 Magnolia Blvd, Nashville, TN 37312.
Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements.
