Sarah Shiver Curran
Sarah Shiver Curran, 78, of Dothan, passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Flowers Hospital.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Selma Baptist Church with Dr. Jerry Grandstaff officiating. Burial will follow at Memory Hill Cemetery with Glover Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 9:45 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at the church prior to service time.
Mrs. Curran was born January 3, 1942 in Hartford, Alabama to John J. and Hettie Outlaw Spears and lived the early years of her life there. In 2006, she retired from Slingluff United Insurance Agency after over 30 years of service. Mrs. Curran was a member of Selma Baptist Church for over 50 years.
She is predeceased by her parents, her first husband, Windle Wallace Shiver, her second husband, Philip Curran, two brothers, John Calvin Spears and J. B. Spears, three sisters, Ruby Collins, Dessie Mae Woodham and Annie Bell Ward.
She is survived by a son, Doug Shiver (Samantha) of Dothan; a daughter, Michele Patterson (Earl) of Dothan; five grandchildren, Conner Patterson, Madelyn Patterson, Michael Patterson (Storme), Joseph Everette and Kaitlyn Everette; two sisters, Mary Forehand of Crestview, Florida and Martha Ann Meadows of Slocomb; several nieces and nephews.
