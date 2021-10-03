Sarah Elizabeth DillardSarah Elizabeth Dillard, 80, of Hartford, Alabama passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Flowers Hospital.Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, October 4, 2021 at Pondtown Church with Pastor Donna Cumbie officiating and under the direction of Jimmy Bottoms of Bottoms Garden Chapel Funeral Home.Elizabeth followed in her father's every step as an only child on the family farm. Her passion in life was farm life, being outdoors, and being with her family. Her long-standing career at Hartford Farmers Coop was 35 years. She was a devoted wife and caretaker for 55 years.She was preceded in death by her parents Mr. and Mrs. Huey Lloyd Shepard and her husband, Jerry Max Dillard.She is loved by her daughter; Kelli Brannon (Todd), daughter; Kecia Mitchell, granddaughter; Kaylyn Beebe (Roy), granddaughter; Kristin Mitchell, granddaughte;r Skyler Brannon and the joy and loves of her life, her great grandchildren; Colton Max and Rylan David.In lieu of flowers the family ask for donations to be made to Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery or Pondtown Church.