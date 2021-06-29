Mrs. Sarah Alice Golden HallMrs. Sarah Alice Golden Hall of Fadette went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at Southeast Health of Dothan, Alabama. She was 81 years old. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30th at First Baptist Church Slocomb, AL with Rev. Brad Price officiating. Burial will follow at New Teamon Baptist Church cemetery with Sorrells Funeral Home of Slocomb directing. Flowers will be accepted or contributions may be made to First Baptist Church Slocomb.The family will receive friends at Sorrells Funeral Home Tuesday, June 29th from 5:00-7:00 PM.Mrs. Hall was born on September 16, 1939 in Fadette, AL to the late Cleatus and Ruth Golden. She was married to her high school sweetheart John Wendell Hall for 64 years. She was a supportive military wife; an excellent homemaker and mother to their three children. After returning to Slocomb, she was an active member of First Baptist Church Slocomb where she served in various discipleship roles.She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Shirley Ann Golden.She is survived by her husband John W. Hall of Fadette, three children Linda Hidle (Tim) of Dothan, Jeff Hall (Betsy) of Tyler, Texas and Lisa Reeder (Chris) of Slocomb, AL. They had nine grandchildren Brittany Reeder (Brad); Jessica Boutwell (Jeffrey); Lauren Ashley Francis (Zack); Ashton Ergle (Taylor); Fletcher Hall; Heather Hall; Tyler Reeder (Hannah); Colby Reeder (Sydney); Mason Reeder (McClain) and six great grandchildren Anabella Reeder; Isaiah Reeder; Brody Boutwell; Savannah Grace Boutwell and twins Emma and Ollie Francis (expected October 2021).