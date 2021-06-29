Menu
Sarah Alice Golden Hall
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sorrells Funeral Home - Slocomb
1315 W. Lawrence Harris Highway
Slocomb, AL
Mrs. Sarah Alice Golden Hall

Mrs. Sarah Alice Golden Hall of Fadette went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at Southeast Health of Dothan, Alabama. She was 81 years old. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30th at First Baptist Church Slocomb, AL with Rev. Brad Price officiating. Burial will follow at New Teamon Baptist Church cemetery with Sorrells Funeral Home of Slocomb directing. Flowers will be accepted or contributions may be made to First Baptist Church Slocomb.

The family will receive friends at Sorrells Funeral Home Tuesday, June 29th from 5:00-7:00 PM.

Mrs. Hall was born on September 16, 1939 in Fadette, AL to the late Cleatus and Ruth Golden. She was married to her high school sweetheart John Wendell Hall for 64 years. She was a supportive military wife; an excellent homemaker and mother to their three children. After returning to Slocomb, she was an active member of First Baptist Church Slocomb where she served in various discipleship roles.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Shirley Ann Golden.

She is survived by her husband John W. Hall of Fadette, three children Linda Hidle (Tim) of Dothan, Jeff Hall (Betsy) of Tyler, Texas and Lisa Reeder (Chris) of Slocomb, AL. They had nine grandchildren Brittany Reeder (Brad); Jessica Boutwell (Jeffrey); Lauren Ashley Francis (Zack); Ashton Ergle (Taylor); Fletcher Hall; Heather Hall; Tyler Reeder (Hannah); Colby Reeder (Sydney); Mason Reeder (McClain) and six great grandchildren Anabella Reeder; Isaiah Reeder; Brody Boutwell; Savannah Grace Boutwell and twins Emma and Ollie Francis (expected October 2021).

www.sorrellsfuneral.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Jun. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
29
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
First Baptist Church Slocomb
AL
Jun
30
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
First Baptist Church
Slocomb, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Sorrells Funeral Home - Slocomb
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Laura Ergle
June 29, 2021
Oh what a beautiful person Sarah was and still is as she bows before her Lord & Master, Jesus, in Heaven! She had a natural smile that endeared everyone to her! Heyward & I enjoyed many friendly visits with John & Sarah over the years. I first met them many years ago when Linda was in a stroller! Heyward & I were shopping at the old Sears store on Fairview Ave in Montgomery & they were there also! I don´t think we saw them again until after our husbands retired from the service and moved back to Slocomb. She has left her family a wonderful, spiritual heritage to remember her by! May God give you all the grace to continue this beautiful heritage! God bless you!
Rhetta Butler
Friend
June 29, 2021
