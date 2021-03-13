Menu
Sarah Carroll Meeks
FUNERAL HOME
Fuqua-Bankston Funeral Home
508 Faust Ave
Ozark, AL
Sarah Carroll Meeks

Mrs. Sarah Carroll Meeks, a resident of Midland City, died early Thursday afternoon, March 11, 2021 in a Dothan hospital. She was 60.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, March 13, 2021 in the Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Michael Woodham officiating. Burial will follow in Chalkhead Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 A.M. Saturday at the funeral home.

Published by Dothan Eagle on Mar. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home
508 Faust Avenue, Ozark, AL
Mar
13
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home Chapel
508 Faust Avenue, Ozark, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Fuqua-Bankston Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
