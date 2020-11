Savalla FitzpatrickMrs. Savalla Fitzpatrick, age 94, of Dothan, Alabama passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020. Drive through viewing will be Friday, November 27, 2020 from 3-5 PM at the funeral home. Graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Mt. Moriah Cemetery in Clayton, Alabama, under the direction of the staff at Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care."