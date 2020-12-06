Scotty Frank Rinehart
Scotty Frank Rinehart, 73, of Panama City Beach, passed away November 12, 2020. Scotty was born in Troy, AL, and lived 21 years in Bay County. He was a Vietnam Veteran of the US Army, serving 6 years, and worked at Ft. Rucker, AL and Robbins AFB as a helicopter specialist. He received a Bachelor of Science Degree from Enterprise State College, and then retired after 25 years as an industrial engineer. Scotty loved Alabama football "Roll Tide". He and many friends held true allegiance to the "Bear". He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald L. Rinehart and Comme Rea Bragg Rinehart.
Survivors include his wife, Rhonda "Roni" Rinehart of Panama City Beach; a son, Todd Rinehart and wife Lisa of New Brockton, AL and their three boys, Tyler, Jesse, and Michael; his beloved sister, Sandra Davis and her sons, Chris and Matt; his many high school friends; and his beloved four legged friends, Miss Boo, Chen, Casey Jones, Skooter, and Conner.
Per Scotty's wishes, his remains will be scattered in the Gulf of Mexico which he loved. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
or cards of condolence to the Rinehart Family, 113 Shadow Bay Drive, Panama City Beach, FL 32407.www.kentforestlawn.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Dec. 6, 2020.