Sharon Doswell Salyers
Sharon Doswell Salyers

Sharon Doswell Salyers, a resident of Abbeville, died Monday, November 30, 2020, at her home. She was 75.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, December 2, 2020, in the Shorterville Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend George Bryan officiating. The family will receive friends following the graveside services. Social distancing guidelines and masks will be observed. Holman-Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements.

You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com. Phone 334-585-5261.

Published by Dothan Eagle on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Shorterville Baptist Church Cemetery
Holman-Abbeville Mortuary
