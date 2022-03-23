Shasta Arnold Peel McCarthy
Shasta Arnold Peel McCarthy, a resident of Dothan, died early Tuesday morning, March 15, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m., Sunday, March 27, 2022 at Southside Baptist Church with Rev. Stacy Stafford officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. on Sunday at the church prior to service time. A private burial will be held later in Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Southside Baptist Church "Building Fund", 423 E. Cottonwood Road, Dothan, Alabama 36301.
Mrs. McCarthy was born April 7, 1937 in Bay County, Florida to Claude Arnold and Maggie Peel and lived there until her marriage. She resided in various places during her husband's military career including Germany, Valdosta, GA, Sacramento, CA, Anchorage, AK and New Mexico. In 1979, she moved to Kinsey where she resided on their peach orchard until 2005. She then relocated to Jemison until 2016 when she moved back to the Wiregrass area. Mrs. McCarthy was a member of Southside Baptist Church.
Mrs. McCarthy is predeceased by her parents, her husband, Everett V. McCarthy and a sister, Faith Ingram.
She is survived by a son, William Earl McCarthy (Cathy) of Dothan; grandchildren, William Earl McCarthy, Jr. (Brooke) of Dothan, Gregory McCarthy (Gina) of Dothan, Jesse McCarthy of Dothan; a step granddaughter, Amie Casey (David) of Newton; nine great-grandchildren, Libby-Lu, Addie-Ann, Brantlee, Russ, Blakely, Tristan, Bryant, Hayleigh and Grady; two sisters, Dianna Fields and Peggy Kelley.
Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements. (334) 699-3888.
Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Mar. 23, 2022.