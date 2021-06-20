Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Dothan Eagle
Dothan Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sheila Ann Arnette
FUNERAL HOME
Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory - Enterprise
1301 Neal Metcalf Road
Enterprise, AL
Sheila Ann Arnette

Sheila Ann Arnette, age 62, of Enterprise, AL, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Medical Center Enterprise.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Monday, June 21, 2021 at Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel with Rev. Karl Hudson officiating. Burial will follow at Asbury Cemetery. The family will receive friends at 1:00 P.M. on Monday.

Sheila was a Surgical RN at Flowers Hospital for over 25 years and was a Private Home Healthcare Provider for 5 years. She loved her family and friends more than anything and was loved by many.

She was preceded in death by her 2 sons, Byron Buxton and Clinton Buxton, her parents Lloyd and Lena Leger.

Survivors include her husband Terry Arnette; the father of her children, David Buxton; her children, Chris Buxton (Angela); Adam Buxton; grandson, Brandon Rutherford; sisters, Clara Burnett; Rita Jackson; Marie Johnson (JD); several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
21
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory
1301 Neal Metcalf Road, Enterprise, AL
Jun
21
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory
1301 Neal Metcalf Road, Enterprise, AL
Jun
21
Service
3:00p.m.
Asbury Cemetery
3554 County Road 636, Elba, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory - Enterprise
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory - Enterprise.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.