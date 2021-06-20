Sheila Ann Arnette
Sheila Ann Arnette, age 62, of Enterprise, AL, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Medical Center Enterprise.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Monday, June 21, 2021 at Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel with Rev. Karl Hudson officiating. Burial will follow at Asbury Cemetery. The family will receive friends at 1:00 P.M. on Monday.
Sheila was a Surgical RN at Flowers Hospital for over 25 years and was a Private Home Healthcare Provider for 5 years. She loved her family and friends more than anything and was loved by many.
She was preceded in death by her 2 sons, Byron Buxton and Clinton Buxton, her parents Lloyd and Lena Leger.
Survivors include her husband Terry Arnette; the father of her children, David Buxton; her children, Chris Buxton (Angela); Adam Buxton; grandson, Brandon Rutherford; sisters, Clara Burnett; Rita Jackson; Marie Johnson (JD); several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Jun. 20, 2021.