Sheree Sue "M.O.W." Hayes
Sheree Sue "M.O.W." Hayes, age 65 of Enterprise, AL, passed away, Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at her home.
Due to her wishes, there will be no services.
She received her Registered Nurses degree from Wallace College. She began her nursing career in 1988 at Southeast Alabama Medical Center and retired from Medical Center Enterprise in 2017, after 29 years of living her passion. She was a lifetime member of the Church of Christ.
She fostered many animals, they brought her immense joy and she fostered many different kinds of animals and was part of helping animals of the Wiregrass find their "fur-ever" homes.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Mary Swiger Swain.
Survivors include her son, Jason Hayes (Samantha); daughter, Lindsay Smith; her siblings, John Ralph Swain (Carrie); Beverly Jean Goodman; Geri Lynn Rippe (Carl); Scott Swain (Bonnie); Janna Lee Cooper; grandchildren, Victoria Smith; Triniti Hayes; Reegan Smith; Sydney Smith.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Jun. 13, 2021.