Sheree Sue "M.O.W." Hayes
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory - Enterprise
1301 Neal Metcalf Road
Enterprise, AL
Sheree Sue "M.O.W." Hayes

Sheree Sue "M.O.W." Hayes, age 65 of Enterprise, AL, passed away, Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at her home.

Due to her wishes, there will be no services.

She received her Registered Nurses degree from Wallace College. She began her nursing career in 1988 at Southeast Alabama Medical Center and retired from Medical Center Enterprise in 2017, after 29 years of living her passion. She was a lifetime member of the Church of Christ.

She fostered many animals, they brought her immense joy and she fostered many different kinds of animals and was part of helping animals of the Wiregrass find their "fur-ever" homes.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Mary Swiger Swain.

Survivors include her son, Jason Hayes (Samantha); daughter, Lindsay Smith; her siblings, John Ralph Swain (Carrie); Beverly Jean Goodman; Geri Lynn Rippe (Carl); Scott Swain (Bonnie); Janna Lee Cooper; grandchildren, Victoria Smith; Triniti Hayes; Reegan Smith; Sydney Smith.

You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com.

Published by Dothan Eagle on Jun. 13, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory - Enterprise
