Sherman Shelley
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fuqua-Bankston Funeral Home
508 Faust Ave
Ozark, AL
Sherman Shelley

Mr. Sherman Roy Shelley, a resident of Ozark, died Monday morning, December 27, 2021, at his home. He was 57.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M., Thursday, December 30, 2021, at the Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home Chapel.

Mr. Shelley was born July 16, 1964, in Pensacola, Florida and formerly lived in Destin and Tallahassee, Florida before moving to Ozark in 2011. He was currently employed with Gilland Chevrolet in Ozark as the Quick Lube Manager. Mr. Shelley was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Whitehead Shelley.

Surviving relatives include his wife, Donna Daniels Shelley, Ozark; two sons, Robert Shelley (Sarah), Crestview, FL and Ryan Shelley, Destin, FL; father, Harvey Shelley, Pensacola, FL; a sister, Tami Elmansouri, Fort Walton Beach, FL; a brother, David Shelley, Pensacola, FL; sister-in-law, Kimberly Evans, Elba, AL; brother-in-law, Larry Smith (Heather), Ozark; three grandchildren, Cole Shelley, Gavin Shelley, and Christian Shelley.

You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Dec. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Memorial Gathering
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Fuqua-Bankston Funeral Home
508 Faust Ave, Ozark, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Fuqua-Bankston Funeral Home
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.