Mr. Sherril White
Mr. Sherril White, 68, a lifelong resident of Dothan, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his family.
Celebration of Life Services will be held 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Eastside Free Will Baptist Church with Reverend Larry Reynolds and Reverend Jerry Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Glover Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday. The funeral service for Mr. White will be livestreamed on the Glover Funeral Home facebook page. All masking and social distancing guidelines will be required for those attending the visitation and service.
Mr. White was born February 1, 1953 to A. Z. and Edna Mae Livingston White and lived all of his life in Houston County. He was a 1971 graduate of Ashford High School and served his country in the Air National Guard. He along with his late parents and sister Shirley, owned and operated White's Produce and Greenhouse in Dothan for over 50 years.
He loved being at his farm and fishing, but most of all, he loved his family. His favorite pastimes were spending time with his grandchildren and family at the lake or beach house or sharing a meal with friends. Mr. White was a lifelong member of Eastside Free Will Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon.
He is predeceased by his parents and an infant son, Andrew Joseph White.
Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Debbie Williams White of Dothan; a son Brandy White (Kristina) of Madrid; two daughters, Susie White (Patti Croft) of Ashford and Sandi White (John Smith) of Ashford; four grandchildren, Kasey White, Lana Karaline White, Barrett White and Gunner White; three sisters, Sylvia Norton of Ashford, Sara Brown of Dothan and Shirley White of Dothan; two nieces, one nephew, and several cousins.
Pallbearers will be Adam Patterson, Neil Patterson, Caleb Whigham, Scotty Scott, Jason Scott, Brad Willis, Scot Arnold and Drew Phillips.
Honorary pallbearers will be Alec White, David White, Paul White, Arnold Smith, Tony Deal, Terry Patterson, Roger Robertson and Brook Meadows.
Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Mar. 7, 2021.