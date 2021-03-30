Ms. Shirley Mae Chancey
Ms. Shirley Mae Chancey, a resident of Ozark, passed away Fri. evening, March 26, 2021, in Ozark Health and Rehabilitation. She was 78 years old.
Funeral services for Ms. Chancey will be 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in the Chapel of Holman Funeral Home and Cremations in Ozark with Reverend Dr. Billy D. Gaither, Reverend Neal Brown and Reverend Michael Lawler officiating. Interment will follow in Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery, Holman Funeral Home of Ozark directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home in Ozark Tuesday from 12:30 P.M. until service time.
Born May 8, 1942 in Ozark to Curtis P. and Effie Mae Chancey and baby sister to Curtis Loyd Chancey. After working her entire career at the Bank of Ozark (in Ozark and Midland City) and then SouthTrust Bank (in Dothan and Ozark locations), she retired in 2004 from her outside drive-through in Ozark.
She loved her church, Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church, and was a lifelong member attending and supporting every ministry, event, and service. She didn't have a favorite hymn - she knew and loved them all, singing in the choir, and serving as church pianist for over five decades. She loved all God's children, especially the little ones as she led Vacation Bible School for over fifteen years and served as a children's Sunday School Teacher for over five decades. She volunteered as church secretary developing and publishing the monthly church newsletters and Sunday Bulletins for over 46 years. She loved doing all sorts of crafts and working Pleasant Hill's Annual Bazaar. She served in numerous positions within Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church, including Church Treasurer and UMW President, and was active in the Dothan District UMW. She loved God, her family, her church family, her bank work family, and her customer family. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother. She is survived by her niece, Carol Chancey, and her sister-in-law, Valeta Chancey. She is also survived by her many cousins.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the Dale Medical Center ER doctors and nurses, Ozark Health and Rehab staff, and Day Spring Palliative Care and Hospice.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials made to Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 2926 Andrews Avenue, Ozark, Alabama 36360.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Mar. 30, 2021.