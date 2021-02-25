Shirley Jean Folds
Shirley Jean Folds, a resident of Cottonwood, passed away on February 23, 2021. She was 71 years old.
The funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, February 26, 2021 at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service.
Shirley was born in Cottonwood, Alabama on October 15, 1949. She was wonderful at sewing, and spent many years working as a seamstress. Shirley was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother, who found joy in spending time with her family. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Levan Folds; her son, Benny Ducker; her six siblings, Linda, Johnny, David, Ethel, Merle, and Kat.
She is survived by her children, Scotty (Jennifer) Ducker, Eric Little, Pete (Cayci) Folds, Tammy (Mike) Bodiford, and Ronald (Heather) Folds; her daughter-in-law, Autumn Ducker; her 22 grandchildren including, Kayla Folds, Trey Folds, Corey Ducker, Jordan Ducker, Koa Little, Corbin Little, Alexis Barbaree, Ashely Creasman, Chase Wilson, Tony Benedict, and Danielle Benedict; her nine great-grandchildren; her sister, Evelyn Bradshaw Patton; and a host of extended family members.
Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home. www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Feb. 25, 2021.