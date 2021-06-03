Shirley Ethridge Walker
Shirley Ethridge Walker, a resident of Abbeville, died early Wednesday morning, June 2, 2021, at the home of her daughter in Dothan. She was 83.
Private graveside services for the family will be held in the Union Springs Baptist Church Cemetery, near Newville, with Darden Kirby officiating. Holman-Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Covenant Care, 1512 West Main Street, Dothan, AL 36301.
Shirley was born and reared in Henry County, daughter of the late Stout Ethridge and Mittie Ellen Starling Ethridge. She was retired from WestPoint Stevens as Personnel Director. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, James M. Walker, a daughter, Angela Leigh Walker, a sister, Joyce Hicks, and two brothers, Bobby Ray Ethridge and Michael Stout Ethridge.
Surviving relatives include her daughter, Yvonne Walker Dunlap, Dothan; a grandson, Jeremy Armstrong (Heather), Calera, AL; a granddaughter, Crystal Segars (Adam), Newville; four great-grandchildren, Steel and Slayton Armstrong, Hunter and Hanna Segars; a brother, Kenneth Ethridge, Tumbleton Community; several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Covenant Care for the loving care and kindness shown to Shirley during her illness.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Jun. 3, 2021.