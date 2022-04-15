Sidney Lamar Brumfield
Sidney Lamar Brumfield, 63, of Dothan went to his Heavenly Home on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.
A celebration of his life will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Paul Ferrell officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 12-2 pm. Flowers are being accepted or donations may be made to the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) Heart Transplant Intensive.
Sid was born in Hawaii in 1959 to Aubrey and Margaret Brumfield. As a child, he grew up in San Diego, CA and Tylertown, MS. Sid graduated from Mississippi State University in 1981 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He worked for Alabama Power at Miller Steam Plant, he then became an engineer at Farley Nuclear Plant, where he won the President's Award, the most prestigious award an employee can receive in 1994. He became a Shift Supervisor in Operations in 1995 and retired from Southern Nuclear in 2019. He married Teresa Allen of Demopolis in 1984. Sid enjoyed the beach, grilling steaks, growing hot peppers, watching Mississippi State football, going to concerts and spending time having fun with family and friends, especially by the fire pit.
Sid is survived by his wife of 38 years, Teresa; his two children, Melissa (Connor) Portwood and Russell Brumfield; his three grandchildren, Adelyn, Josiah, and Elias; his parents, Aubrey and Margaret; and his brother, David (Sue).
Serving as active pallbearers will be Rick Woodfin, Tom Pelham, John Brolund, Bryan Scarrett, Will Hardy, and Shelley Wilson.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Apr. 15, 2022.