My condolences to Simon's family. As my Ops Training Manager and then Training Director, Simon was always encouraging and coaching. He and I shared a love for Adult Training theory, motorcycles and golf. We often would speak on these topics even when just passing in the hallway. When Covid required us to change Training delivery methods, Simon was at the forefront of acquiring and teaching the use of computer and video methods. He encouraged and prodded me to develop my first Computer Based Training module. So much knowledge and expertise in Training nuclear technicians and operators has been lost and he will be missed. RIP Simon.

Donn September 20, 2021