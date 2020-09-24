Sonja Gayle Peters Sonja Gayle Hendrix Peters, age 77, a resident of Dothan, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Funeral services will be held 2:00 pm, Friday September 25, 2020, at Glover Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Dr. Ricky Plummer officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill cemetery with Glover Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends Friday from 1:00 pm until 1:45 pm prior to the services. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Wiregrass Humane Society, 255 Jerry Drive, Dothan, AL, 36303 or the Alzheimer's Association , 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL, 60601. Sonja was born January 30, 1943 in Geneva County, Alabama to Rex Hendrix and Artie Lee Shields. She graduated from Geneva County High School in 1961. Sonja was a self-employed cosmetologist for many years until her retirement. She attended Harvest Church and Calvary Baptist Church. Sonja is preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, Marion Dan Peters. Survivors include one son, Danny (Tiffani) Peters of Taylor; one daughter, Jill Peters Hare of Dothan; one brother, Steve Hendrix of Dothan; three grandchildren, Daniel Andrew Peters of Montgomery, Emily Elizabeth Peters and fiancé Clay Gidley of Dothan, Abigail Nicole Peters of Dothan; one great grandchild, Allie Raye Gidley. Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com . (334) 699-3888.