Spencer Helms Hall, Jr.
Spencer Helms Hall, Jr., a resident of Dothan, passed away at a local hospital on Friday, October 2, 2020. He was 73 years old.
A celebration of his life will be held at 1 pm on Friday, October 9, 2020 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Ernie Grey officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 12-1 pm.
Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home. www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Oct. 7, 2020.