Spencer Helms Hall, Jr.Spencer Helms Hall, Jr., a resident of Dothan, passed away at a local hospital on Friday, October 2, 2020. He was 73 years old.A celebration of his life will be held at 1 pm on Friday, October 9, 2020 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Ernie Grey officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 12-1 pm.Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home. www.SunsetMemorialPark.com