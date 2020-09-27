Mrs. Stacey Michele ForehandMrs. Stacey Michele Forehand, age 45, of Bonifay, Florida passed away September 23, 2020 at Doctors Memorial Hospital in Bonifay. She was born January 16, 1975 in Dothan, Alabama.Michele was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Pink Hoffman, her maternal grandparents, Willie and Inez Floyd and paternal grandparents, Pink and Foy Hoffman.Michele is survived by her husband, Tim Forehand of Bonifay, FL; one son, Brandon Watson and wife Angelica of Slocomb, AL; her mother and step-father, Charlotte and Roger Folkes of Cowarts, AL; brother, Mark Hoffman and wife Shea of Cottonwood, AL; two nephews, Ryan Hoffman and wife Shelley, and Trevor Hoffman; two great-nieces, Sophie and Ashleigh; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Wilmer and Liller Forehand of Bonifay, FL; one sister-in-law, Teresa Skinner of Bonifay, FL; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.Michele was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend. She will be dearly missed by many.Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Winterville Assembly of God Church in Bonifay, FL with Rev. Mitch Johnson officiating. Interment will be 2:30 PM Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Headland, AL. Peel Funeral Home in Bonifay, FL in charge of arrangements.The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 10 to 11 AM Tuesday at Winterville Assembly of God Church, 1897 Hwy 177A, Bonifay, FL 32425.