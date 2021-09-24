Stanton Burton Hughes
Mr. Stanton Burton Hughes, a resident of the Chalkhead Community, near Ozark, died Thursday morning, September 23, 2021, at his home. He was 95.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Saturday, September 25, 2021, in the Chalkhead Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Michael Woodham officiating. Fuqua Bankston is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends following the graveside service.
Mr. Hughes, son of the late Sterling Hughes and Echo Hughes, was a native of Astoria, Oregon. He served eight years in the United States Army and was stationed at Fort Rucker where he met the love of his life, Louise Maund and was married on December 31, 1956. Mr. Hughes retired in 1991 after twenty-six years of employment from Fort Rucker as an aircraft mechanic. Following retirement, he and his wife spent many years traveling and gardening until 2013 when he suffered a stroke. He was preceded in death by two brothers and a sister.
Surviving relatives include his wife of sixty-five years, Louise Maund Hughes; niece from the Hughes family, Janice Derby (Mike), Rainer, Oregon; brother-in-law, William Mellinger (Delores), Oregon; sisters-in-law, Jeanette Coaker and Frances Maund, both of Ozark; numerous nieces and nephews.
Serving as active pallbearers will be Bert Maund, Robert Coaker, Troy Maund, Greg Coaker, Sammy Maund, Garrett Maund, and Martin Maund.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Sep. 24, 2021.