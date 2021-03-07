Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Dothan Eagle
Dothan Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Stephanie Lips
1965 - 2021
BORN
1965
DIED
2021
Stephanie Lips

Stephanie Lips, 55, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2021. She was born in Arizona. She became a Christian at an early age and encouraged others to serve the Lord throughout her life. Stephanie loved to travel and lived for several years in Hawaii and Germany. She traveled throughout Europe and enjoyed the culture and art. She loved painting and doing crafts with her nieces & nephews. Stephanie had many friends and was a hard worker. She truly cared for her co-workers and the residents at Westside Terrace in Dothan, AL. She is preceded in death by her father, Carl Lips. She is survived by her mother, Patricia Haun, brother, Alan Lips and sister, Donelle Crawford (Dennis). She is "Aunt Teppie" to seven Nephews and four Nieces and is also "Great-Aunt Teppie" to five Nephews and one Niece all of whom she loved dearly. She will be greatly missed.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Mar. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Stephanie you will be greatly missed.
Jewell Potter
March 7, 2021
Sending prayers to your family, sadden me to read this but God knew best, Rest on my friend you will be missed
Sandra G. Bryant
March 7, 2021
See you later sweet friend
Dorothy Watson
March 5, 2021
See you later sweet friend.
Dorothy Watson
Friend
March 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results