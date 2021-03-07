Stephanie Lips



Stephanie Lips, 55, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2021. She was born in Arizona. She became a Christian at an early age and encouraged others to serve the Lord throughout her life. Stephanie loved to travel and lived for several years in Hawaii and Germany. She traveled throughout Europe and enjoyed the culture and art. She loved painting and doing crafts with her nieces & nephews. Stephanie had many friends and was a hard worker. She truly cared for her co-workers and the residents at Westside Terrace in Dothan, AL. She is preceded in death by her father, Carl Lips. She is survived by her mother, Patricia Haun, brother, Alan Lips and sister, Donelle Crawford (Dennis). She is "Aunt Teppie" to seven Nephews and four Nieces and is also "Great-Aunt Teppie" to five Nephews and one Niece all of whom she loved dearly. She will be greatly missed.



Published by Dothan Eagle on Mar. 7, 2021.