Stephen Alfred Yeatman, Sr.Stephen Alfred Yeatman, Sr., a resident of Cottonwood, Alabama passed away Friday, March 19, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his loving family due to a long illness. He was 81.A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.Born in 1939 to the late Joe and Mildred Dykes Yeatman in Anniston, Alabama. He moved to Cottonwood, Alabama after a thirty-six-year career with Jacksonville Suburban Utility Corporation in Jacksonville, Florida where he managed and mentored many. Mr. Yeatman was well known in Cottonwood for his wood carvings and handing out lottery scratch offs. He was a beloved father, brother, uncle, grandfather and peepaw. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.Stephen is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, JoAnn Yeatman; a sister, Susan Lord.Survivors include two sons, Stephen Alfred Yeatman, Jr. (Beth) and Phillip Dean Yeatman, Sr. (Julie); one brother, Phillip Yeatman (Pat); one sister, Bonnie Whitehead; four grandchildren, Brian, Tari, Phillip and Erik; one great granddaughter, Violet; eight nieces and nephews; one niece of special mention, Keli Allen, whose devotion to the family is endless.