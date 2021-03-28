Menu
Stephen Alfred Yeatman Sr.
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Southern Heritage Funeral Home
1000 Hodgesville Road
Dothan, AL
Stephen Alfred Yeatman, Sr.

Stephen Alfred Yeatman, Sr., a resident of Cottonwood, Alabama passed away Friday, March 19, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his loving family due to a long illness. He was 81.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

Born in 1939 to the late Joe and Mildred Dykes Yeatman in Anniston, Alabama. He moved to Cottonwood, Alabama after a thirty-six-year career with Jacksonville Suburban Utility Corporation in Jacksonville, Florida where he managed and mentored many. Mr. Yeatman was well known in Cottonwood for his wood carvings and handing out lottery scratch offs. He was a beloved father, brother, uncle, grandfather and peepaw. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Stephen is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, JoAnn Yeatman; a sister, Susan Lord.

Survivors include two sons, Stephen Alfred Yeatman, Jr. (Beth) and Phillip Dean Yeatman, Sr. (Julie); one brother, Phillip Yeatman (Pat); one sister, Bonnie Whitehead; four grandchildren, Brian, Tari, Phillip and Erik; one great granddaughter, Violet; eight nieces and nephews; one niece of special mention, Keli Allen, whose devotion to the family is endless.

www.southernheritagefh.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Mar. 28, 2021.
Southern Heritage Funeral Home
The finest man I ever work for and still call my Friend. Joann and Steve are now together again.
Chuck McLeod
Friend
March 24, 2021
Hello to all of Steve’s loved ones. I’m certainly sorry that you are suffering at this time. He was such a devoted loving guy, I know you are going to miss him a ton. He gave a little peanut the last time I saw him, I’ll will always treasure it. My sincere condolences and much love to you all.
My father Peter B Yeatman died March 23, 1993 and he’s so happy to see Steve.
With Love, Tammy Yeatman
Tammy Yeatman
Family
March 23, 2021
