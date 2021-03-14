Steve B. Smith
Steve B. Smith, a resident of Dothan, passed away on March 12, 2021. He was 67.
The family will be accepting visitors at the family home on Monday, March 15 from 3 to 6 pm. A private memorial will be held for the family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in honor of Steve may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
.
It may also be found online at: https://www.michaeljfox.org/
Steve was born on January 19, 1954 to the late Comer and Kathleen Smith. He grew up on the family land in Cottonwood. Steve was employed with the Dothan City Fire Department as Captain for 35 years. He was proud of the land he grew up on and raised his family there. Steve loved nothing more than to be out in nature. He loved his family as they loved him. Steve will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents; brother Paul Smith; sister Julia Smith.
He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Stephanie Hanes Smith; his children, Rachel (Wesley) Bruner, Matt (Jesslyn) Smith; his grandchildren, Lauren, Levi, Harrison and Hanes; his sister-in-law, Patsy Smith; and nephew Patrick Smith.
Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home - www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Mar. 14, 2021.