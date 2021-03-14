Menu
Steve B. Smith
Steve B. Smith

Steve B. Smith, a resident of Dothan, passed away on March 12, 2021. He was 67.

The family will be accepting visitors at the family home on Monday, March 15 from 3 to 6 pm. A private memorial will be held for the family at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in honor of Steve may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.

It may also be found online at: https://www.michaeljfox.org/

Steve was born on January 19, 1954 to the late Comer and Kathleen Smith. He grew up on the family land in Cottonwood. Steve was employed with the Dothan City Fire Department as Captain for 35 years. He was proud of the land he grew up on and raised his family there. Steve loved nothing more than to be out in nature. He loved his family as they loved him. Steve will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents; brother Paul Smith; sister Julia Smith.

He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Stephanie Hanes Smith; his children, Rachel (Wesley) Bruner, Matt (Jesslyn) Smith; his grandchildren, Lauren, Levi, Harrison and Hanes; his sister-in-law, Patsy Smith; and nephew Patrick Smith.

Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home - www.SunsetMemorialPark.com


Published by Dothan Eagle on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
15
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
at the family home
AL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
We are so sorry to hear of Steve´s death. I had no idea. I happened to hear about it from Shawn who was told by someone at work. May God bless you and your family. We know he fought a difficult struggle and it´s also a struggle for loving caregivers. We´re happy he will not suffer any longer. Our love to you.
Darlene and Cecil Money
March 25, 2021
I am so sorry for the family's loss. I worked will Steve many years. He was always there for me anytime I needed some advice. RIP brother Steve.
Jeff Smith
March 15, 2021
So sorry for your loss....May God give you peace in the coming weeks and months.....love you Stephanie prayers for you
Sandra Murkerson
March 15, 2021
Condolences to the family. Your husband and father was my captain and my friend for years at the DFD.
Robert Herring
March 14, 2021
