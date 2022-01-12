Sue Ellen Pybus



Sue Ellen Pybus, age 55, of Navarre, Florida, passed away Friday, January 7, 2022. Sue was born June 18, 1966 in Dothan, Alabama to the late Hollis and Maxine Cain.



She enjoyed cooking southern cuisine for her family and friends and spending the sunny days relaxing on the beach.



She is survived by her husband, Rodney Pybus; daughter, Ashley Devaney (Dennis); son, Phillip Pybus; sister, Delores Posey; granddaughter, Harper Devaney; several nephews and nieces.



Funeral services will be held at 11 AM January 13, 2022, at Lewis Funeral Home in Navarre. Visitation will be at 10 AM.



Lewis Funeral Home 850-623-2243



Published by Dothan Eagle on Jan. 12, 2022.