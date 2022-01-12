Menu
Sue Ellen Pybus
1966 - 2022
BORN
1966
DIED
2022
Sue Ellen Pybus

Sue Ellen Pybus, age 55, of Navarre, Florida, passed away Friday, January 7, 2022. Sue was born June 18, 1966 in Dothan, Alabama to the late Hollis and Maxine Cain.

She enjoyed cooking southern cuisine for her family and friends and spending the sunny days relaxing on the beach.

She is survived by her husband, Rodney Pybus; daughter, Ashley Devaney (Dennis); son, Phillip Pybus; sister, Delores Posey; granddaughter, Harper Devaney; several nephews and nieces.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM January 13, 2022, at Lewis Funeral Home in Navarre. Visitation will be at 10 AM.

Lewis Funeral Home 850-623-2243
Published by Dothan Eagle on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
At Funeral Home
Jan
13
Service
11:00a.m.
Lewis Funeral Home - Navarre Chapel
7794 Navarre Parkway, Navarre, FL
