Susan Laseter Phillips
Susan Laseter Phillips, a resident of Webb, died Monday afternoon, January 3, 2022, in a Dothan hospital. She was 66,
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Thursday, January 6, 2022, in the Bethel Baptist Church, Cottonwood Road, with Dr. Ricky Plummer and Dr. Ray Cobb officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory, between Headland & Dothan. The family will receive friends from 9:30 until 11:00 A.M. Thursday in the church sanctuary.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bethel Baptist Church "Building Fund" or "Mission Fund", 3257 East Cottonwood Road, Dothan, AL 36301.
Susan Phillips was born and reared in Webb and was a 1973 graduate of Ashford Academy. She later received a B. S. Degree in Elementary Education from Troy University. Susan retired as a Teachers Aide from Ashford Elementary School. In earlier years, she was employed at Webb Elementary School, Houston County High in Columbia and Ashford High School. Susan was an active member of the Bethel Baptist Church where she was a member of the Praise Team and the church choir and also served as the director of the W.M.U. Susan was a former member of the Webb Baptist Church where she served as organist, pianist and church secretary. For the past several years, Susan was a cheerleader for her grandchildren's sports activities. Susan was preceded in death by her father, Max L. Laseter and a special aunt, Peggy Nowell.
Surviving relatives include her husband, Larry W. Phillips; three daughters, Suzette Aman (Mark), Ashford; Stephanie Clemente (Matt), Pelham, AL; and Summer Kramer (Chris), Dothan; her mother, Sue Capps Laseter, Chipley, FL; a brother, Jeffrey Laseter (Susan), Signal Mountain, TN; four grandchildren, Raffaele Clemente, Mary Suzan Aman, Bryleigh Buchanan and Anna Mark Aman; a brother-in-law, Wayne Phillips (Clarissa); several nieces and nephews.
Serving as active pallbearers will be Joe May, Ray Cobb, Danny Starling, Mike Christiansen, John Ivey and Randy Stombaugh.
Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. Phone 334-693-3371.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Jan. 5, 2022.