Sybil O. AlfordSybil O. Alford of Samson, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. She was 99. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at New Home Baptist Church with Harry O. Adkison officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Pittman Funeral Home of Samson, directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, October 30, 2020, from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m.Mrs. Alford was born on March 10, 1921 in Samson, Alabama to the late J.H. (Jim) and Lillie Belle Weeks Owens. She was a retired seamstress and homemaker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Alford; daughter, Ethelene Powell; five brothers; and five sisters.Survivors include her son, Charles A. Alford of Samson, AL and 6 grandchildren, Michael Powell, Stacy Alford Johnsen of OK, Shannon Alford Burcham of NC, David Powell of Texas, Shellie Alford of Maryland and Charles J. Alford of Georgia. Her brother Hollis Owens and sister Betty Thompson. Mrs. Alford was the proud great-grandmother of 19.