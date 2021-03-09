Mrs. Sybil Lynch SaundersMrs. Sybil Lynch Saunders of Malvern passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021. She was 80.Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Malvern Baptist Church with Rev. Hosea Parker officiating and Sorrells Funeral Home of Slocomb directing. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service time.Flowers will be accepted or contribution may be made to the Malvern Baptist Church Building Fund.Mrs. Saunders was born November 20, 1940 in Rutherfordton, NC to the late Abner and Nora Guffney Lynch.In addition to her parents, husband, Royce Melvin Saunders Sr.; sons: Steve Davis, and Royce Melvin Saunders Jr.; grandson, Jesse James Saunders; sister, Florence Downey; and brothers: Raymond Lynch and Jack Lynch all preceded her in death.Survivors include children: James Earl Saunders (Tara), Dianne Aviles (Darryl), and Lisa Jo Miles (Joe); nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two sisters; one brother; several nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends.