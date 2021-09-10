Mrs. Tammi Leigh Spears Davis
Memorial Service for Mrs. Tammi Leigh Spears Davis, 56, of Jacksons Gap, will be Sunday, September 12, 2021, at 2:00 pm at the Stone Ridge Baptist Church. Bro. Brett Self will officiate. The service will be live streamed on the Stone Ridge Baptist Church's YouTube channel.
Mrs. Davis passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021, at Russell Medical. She was born on November 4, 1964, in Montgomery, Alabama to Travis Franklin Spears and Carolyn Kirkland Spears. She was an active member of Stone Ridge Baptist Church. Tammi graduated Hooper Academy in 1982. After graduation she attended nursing school in Sylacauga and graduated in 1985 with a degree as a registered nurse. She worked for the next 36 years serving the local community.
She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Wade C. Davis; mother, Carolyn Spears; daughter, Rebecca Leigh Davis; son, Tyler Wade Davis (Taylor Henderson); grandchildren, Lynlee Davis, Amelia Davis; sister, Pam Mathews (Charlie); brother, Mike Spears; mother-in-law, Shirley Garrett and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Travis Franklin Spears and father-in-law, John Wade Davis.
The family requests memorial contributions be made to the Stone Ridge Baptist Church, 611 Airport Drive, Alexander City, Al, 35010 and will not accept any flowers or plants.
