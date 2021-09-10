Menu
Tammi Leigh Spears Davis
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Hooper Academy
Mrs. Tammi Leigh Spears Davis

Memorial Service for Mrs. Tammi Leigh Spears Davis, 56, of Jacksons Gap, will be Sunday, September 12, 2021, at 2:00 pm at the Stone Ridge Baptist Church. Bro. Brett Self will officiate. The service will be live streamed on the Stone Ridge Baptist Church's YouTube channel.

Mrs. Davis passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021, at Russell Medical. She was born on November 4, 1964, in Montgomery, Alabama to Travis Franklin Spears and Carolyn Kirkland Spears. She was an active member of Stone Ridge Baptist Church. Tammi graduated Hooper Academy in 1982. After graduation she attended nursing school in Sylacauga and graduated in 1985 with a degree as a registered nurse. She worked for the next 36 years serving the local community.

She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Wade C. Davis; mother, Carolyn Spears; daughter, Rebecca Leigh Davis; son, Tyler Wade Davis (Taylor Henderson); grandchildren, Lynlee Davis, Amelia Davis; sister, Pam Mathews (Charlie); brother, Mike Spears; mother-in-law, Shirley Garrett and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Travis Franklin Spears and father-in-law, John Wade Davis.

Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com <http://www.radneyfuneralhome.com>.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to the Stone Ridge Baptist Church, 611 Airport Drive, Alexander City, Al, 35010 and will not accept any flowers or plants.

Radney Funeral Home

Alexander City (256) 234-2511
Published by Dothan Eagle on Sep. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
12
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Stone Ridge Baptist Church
AL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'm so very sorry about Tammi's untimely passing. She was such a good, kind and caring person and friend. Even though I haven't seen her since High School, we reconnected on Facebook and kept in touch that way the last few years. I will always remember her fondly. She was always a good friend and so nice to me and had the most infectious laugh, I don't think I can ever remember her when she wasn't smiling. I pray God comforts and carries you all through your grief over the next days, weeks, and months and always remember the good times with Tammi and how much she loved you all. And it is so wonderful to know, we will all see her again one day. God Bless and comfort you all.
Beth (Greene) Doss
Friend
September 15, 2021
