I'm so very sorry about Tammi's untimely passing. She was such a good, kind and caring person and friend. Even though I haven't seen her since High School, we reconnected on Facebook and kept in touch that way the last few years. I will always remember her fondly. She was always a good friend and so nice to me and had the most infectious laugh, I don't think I can ever remember her when she wasn't smiling. I pray God comforts and carries you all through your grief over the next days, weeks, and months and always remember the good times with Tammi and how much she loved you all. And it is so wonderful to know, we will all see her again one day. God Bless and comfort you all.

Beth (Greene) Doss Friend September 15, 2021