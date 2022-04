Ted ArdTed Ard, a resident of Kinsey, AL, passed away Saturday morning, September 25, 2021, at his home. He was 79.Celebration of Life services will be held at 3:00 P.M., Monday, September 27, 2021 at Wright Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel in Headland, Alabama. Visitation will be from 2:00 P.M. - 3:00 P.M. prior to the service.