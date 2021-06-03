Reverend Terry Killingsworth
Reverend Terry Killingsworth, a resident of Palmetto, Georgia, a native of Headland, Alabama, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021, in a Newnan, Georgia hospital. He was 83.
Graveside services will be held at 4:00 P.M. (CDT) Sunday, June 6, 2021, in the Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery, between Headland & Columbia, Alabama, with Reverend Philip Johnson and Reverend Kenneth Brown officiating. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Janice Hicks Killingsworth; three sons, Tim Killingsworth (Lynne), Kennesaw, GA; Joe Killingsworth (Heather), Milton, GA; and Todd Killingsworth (Amy), Newnan, GA; grandchildren, Joy Warren (Larry), Amy Killingsworth, Parker Killingsworth, Ben Killingsworth, Sam Killingsworth, Jake Silvia and Shay Silvia; three great-grandchildren, Jackson, Maddox and Evelyn Warren.
Phone 334-693-3371. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Jun. 3, 2021.