Janice, I am so sorry to learn this news. I was at a funeral at First Baptist Church, McDonough today and was asked about him. As We now live in Sharpsburg, I wanted to come and see you both. Since I can no longer see Terry, I would love to see you. I have so many fond memories of both of you. If you want to get in touch, you can reach me thru FBC, McDonough. Mindy Clotfelter

Mindy Clotfelter Friend June 5, 2021