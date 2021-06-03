Menu
Reverend Terry Killingsworth
Holman-Headland Mortuary Chapel
305 South Main Street
Headland, AL
Reverend Terry Killingsworth

Reverend Terry Killingsworth, a resident of Palmetto, Georgia, a native of Headland, Alabama, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021, in a Newnan, Georgia hospital. He was 83.

Graveside services will be held at 4:00 P.M. (CDT) Sunday, June 6, 2021, in the Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery, between Headland & Columbia, Alabama, with Reverend Philip Johnson and Reverend Kenneth Brown officiating. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements.

Surviving relatives include his wife, Janice Hicks Killingsworth; three sons, Tim Killingsworth (Lynne), Kennesaw, GA; Joe Killingsworth (Heather), Milton, GA; and Todd Killingsworth (Amy), Newnan, GA; grandchildren, Joy Warren (Larry), Amy Killingsworth, Parker Killingsworth, Ben Killingsworth, Sam Killingsworth, Jake Silvia and Shay Silvia; three great-grandchildren, Jackson, Maddox and Evelyn Warren.

Phone 334-693-3371. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Jun. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Parrott Funeral Home & Crematory
8355 Senoia Road, Fairburn, GA
Jun
5
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Sandy Creek Baptist Church
1082 Sandy Creek Road, Tyrone, GA
Holman-Headland Mortuary Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Janice, I am so sorry to learn this news. I was at a funeral at First Baptist Church, McDonough today and was asked about him. As We now live in Sharpsburg, I wanted to come and see you both. Since I can no longer see Terry, I would love to see you. I have so many fond memories of both of you. If you want to get in touch, you can reach me thru FBC, McDonough. Mindy Clotfelter
Mindy Clotfelter
Friend
June 5, 2021
Offering our deepest sympathies at this time.
The Staff of Parrott Funeral Home
June 2, 2021
