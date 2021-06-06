Theresa Ann Brackin
Theresa Ann Brackin, a resident of Dothan, passed away on Friday, June 4, 2021. She was 74 years old.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at St. Columba Catholic Church with Monsignor Patrick Gallagher officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Alzheimer's Resource Center, www.wecaretheshare.org/donate
Mrs. Brackin was born on May 22, 1947 in Fairfield, Alabama and raised in Midfield, AL to the late Clifton and Joann Hayden Smith. She attended St. Aloysius Catholic School and church. She graduated from Hueytown High School in 1965 and Jefferson State Jr. College. She married Jerry K. Brackin in June of 1968. The Brackin's were active members of St. Columba Catholic Church. Mrs. Brackin was a gifted seamstress and baker who enjoyed her faith, family, and life. She enjoyed teaching swimming lessons and managing the Azalea Club Pool. Theresa taught many young people to Lifeguarding and thrived at baking for friends and family. She would always go out of her way to help anyone who needed help. Theresa will be best remembered for having a heart bigger than the sun, always accepting people without judgement.
Mrs. Brackin was preceded in death by her parents, Guy and Joann Smith and her sister, Joanie Smith Savage.
Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Jerry Brackin; her children, Shaun (Cheryl) Brackin and Hayden Brackin Andress; her grandchildren, Dalton, Lillian, Samantha, and Ryan; her sisters, Alicia Smith, Katie (Tony) Frederick, and Ellen (Larry) Cannon; her mother-in-law, Peggy Brackin; her brother-in-law, Bruce Brackin; and sisters-in-law, Tara and Kim Brackin; many cousins, nieces, nephews, and an abundance of friends.
Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home. www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Jun. 6, 2021.