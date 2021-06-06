Menu
Theresa Ann Brackin
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
1700 Barrington Rd
Midland City, AL
Theresa Ann Brackin

Theresa Ann Brackin, a resident of Dothan, passed away on Friday, June 4, 2021. She was 74 years old.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at St. Columba Catholic Church with Monsignor Patrick Gallagher officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Alzheimer's Resource Center, www.wecaretheshare.org/donate.

Mrs. Brackin was born on May 22, 1947 in Fairfield, Alabama and raised in Midfield, AL to the late Clifton and Joann Hayden Smith. She attended St. Aloysius Catholic School and church. She graduated from Hueytown High School in 1965 and Jefferson State Jr. College. She married Jerry K. Brackin in June of 1968. The Brackin's were active members of St. Columba Catholic Church. Mrs. Brackin was a gifted seamstress and baker who enjoyed her faith, family, and life. She enjoyed teaching swimming lessons and managing the Azalea Club Pool. Theresa taught many young people to Lifeguarding and thrived at baking for friends and family. She would always go out of her way to help anyone who needed help. Theresa will be best remembered for having a heart bigger than the sun, always accepting people without judgement.

Mrs. Brackin was preceded in death by her parents, Guy and Joann Smith and her sister, Joanie Smith Savage.

Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Jerry Brackin; her children, Shaun (Cheryl) Brackin and Hayden Brackin Andress; her grandchildren, Dalton, Lillian, Samantha, and Ryan; her sisters, Alicia Smith, Katie (Tony) Frederick, and Ellen (Larry) Cannon; her mother-in-law, Peggy Brackin; her brother-in-law, Bruce Brackin; and sisters-in-law, Tara and Kim Brackin; many cousins, nieces, nephews, and an abundance of friends.

Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home. www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
8
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Columba Catholic Church
AL
Funeral services provided by:
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
6 Entries
I initially heard of Mrs. Brackin's passing via direct message from another Azalea employee. I'm thankful for that, because we were able to remember and share a few things that might have gone forgotten. She was an incredible and lovely lady, and she will be missed. I haven't been able to visit home as much as I thought I would, so this kinda busts up one of my tier-one visits. I have wanted to roll up to Jerry and Theresa's house and hug their necks, for years! Such sweet and loving people. Love you all.
Chris Smith
Work
June 18, 2021
Theresa, Indeed had a heart bigger than the sun. She had the gift of lifting people up and I never heard her say anything negative nor hurtful about anyone. I have known Theresa for 50 years and know without a doubt that God's spirit lived within her sweet soul. Fly high sweet angel and thank you for bringing sunshine into my life and others.
Betty & Jack Brackin
June 7, 2021
Jerry, Ken and I are so very sorry to learn the news about Theresa. She was always one of my favorite people. My heart is just devastated and also ashamed that I didn´t know she was sick. I´ll be praying for you, Shaun, Hayden, and the rest of the family. With love, Linda
Linda Bevis
Friend
June 6, 2021
Mrs. Theresa was my boss for several years at the Azalea club. If it weren´t for her I would´ve never been a lifeguard. My heart hurts for the family and Mr. Jerry. Please pray for Mr Jerry and the family. Mrs. Theresa will be missed by so many.
Davis Drake
Friend
June 6, 2021
Theresa worked with us in the office of Spann and Hall architects in Dothan in the 1960s-1970s. She became a very dear friend over the years along with her husband, Jerry. She was undoubtedly one of the nicest people I´ve ever known.
Gaines Hall
Friend
June 6, 2021
I am so sorry to learn of Theresa's passing. Sending prayers to Jerry and family.
Cathy Gaines
June 6, 2021
