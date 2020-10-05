Thomas Larry Walker
Thomas Larry Walker, a resident of Abbeville, died Sunday morning, October 4, 2020, in a Dothan hospital. He was 77.
A Celebration of Larry's life will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, October 24, 2020, in the Calvary Baptist Church "Family Activities Building". Honoring Larry's request, there will be no funeral service or visitation. Holman-Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Calvary Baptist Church, 310 Dothan Road, Abbeville, AL 36310 or the Abbeville Christian Academy, P.O. Box 9, Abbeville, AL 36310 or to a favorite charity
.
Larry Walker was born in Gainesville, Florida and reared in Baker Hill, Alabama. He lived in Baker Hill, Eufaula and Headland before moving to Abbeville in 1966. Larry was a 1961 graduate of Eufaula High School and received a B.S. Degree in Marketing from Troy State University. He served his country in the Army National Guard in Alabama and Mississippi and in the Eufaula and Headland National Guard units. Larry was retired as the owner and operator of the Larry Walker State Farm Insurance Agency and also the Walker Federal Crop Insurance Agency, both in Abbeville. He was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church and was a former member of the Abbeville Lions Club. Larry was an avid dove hunter. He was preceded in death by his father, Daniel Glen Walker, his mother, Mae Belcher Walker and a brother, Don Walker.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Mary Grice Walker; three sons, Mike Walker (Becky), Mark Walker (Amy) and Mickey Walker (Gayna), all of Abbeville; a brother, Allen Walker (Nedra), Abbeville; a sister-in-law, Frances Walker, Troy, AL; seven grandchildren, Katie Walker Sirmans (Alex), Justin Walker (Hillary) Hank Walker (Brittany), Matthew Walker (Alaura), Sydney Atwell, Cade Atwell and Makayla Sweeting; three great-grandchildren, Stella Walker, Wyatt Walker and Josie Walker.
Holman Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of funeral arrangements. Phone 334-585-5261.You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com
.