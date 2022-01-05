Thomas "Tommy" E. Skelton



Thomas "Tommy" E. Skelton, a native of Henry County, Alabama, passed away on December 26, 2021, at Ascension Providence Hospital in Mobile, AL. He was 74 years old.



At the early age of seventeen, he moved to New Orleans, LA. After spending 44 years away, he returned home where he enjoyed retirement in Dale County, AL. Tommy was a very loving and giving person who enjoyed making others laugh with his contagious sense of humor. He liked to entertain company with cookouts, fishing, campfires, funny jokes, and summer trips. He was an avid pet lover.



Tommy is preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Hilda Skelton; two brothers, William Skelton, and Burdette Skelton; and two sisters, Mary E. Mitchell and Rhonda Loftin.



Tommy is survived by his loving wife, Liliana "Lilly" Zea Skelton; three children, Theresa S. Alexander (Eric), Michael W. Herbert (Andrea), and Lisa H. Gray (Tyler); five grandchildren, Krista, Zackary, Jessica, Gabi, and Matthew; four great- grandchildren; his sister, Martha S. Blalock (Kenneth), Abbeville, AL; in-Laws, Glenda W Skelton, Wicksburg, AL, Xiomara Zea Bochantin (Luis) Houston, TX, and Hector Zea (Alba), Kenner, LA; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and dear friends.



Tommy was truly an amazing soul who will be missed by so many… A memorial service will be held at Jacob Schoen & Sons, 3827 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA 70119. Family will be receiving friends from 11am and a memorial service to follow at 1:30pm. An additional memorial service will be held at Hickory Grove Free Will Baptist Church, 939 Hickory Grove Rd, Abbeville, AL 36310, Saturday, January 15, 2021, at 11am.



