COL (RET.) Thomas M. (Tom) Walker
COL (RET) Thomas M. (Tom) Walker of Newton, AL passed away Saturday, January 1, 2022 at Flowers Hospital. He was 81.
Colonel Walker retired from the US Army after 26 years of service. After his military retirement, he worked with Dyncorp, Ft. Rucker Division. Colonel Walker was very active in the Daleville Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon. Memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
53 Perimeter Center E, Ste. 100, Atlanta, GA 30346 or to the Daleville Baptist Church Building Fund 100 Donnell Blvd., Daleville, AL 36322.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Etta V. and Burley Walker; son, Rod M. Walker.
A Private Graveside service with military honors will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Newton City Cemetery with Dr. James Kilpatrick and Rev. Jim Peters officiating.
Survivors include his wife, Fredrica Sue Walker, Newton, AL; son, Brad A. Walker (Lisa), Belleville, IL; 2 grandchildren, Whitney Walker Torres (Patrick), Kirstin Walker; 2 great-grandchildren, Braylee Torres and Everly Torres; sister, Joyce Faye Taylor (Don), Virginia Beach, VA; several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family would like to extend a special Thank You to Dr. McCallister and his staff and to the 4th floor SICU staff at Flowers Hospital.
You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Jan. 4, 2022.