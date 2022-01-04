Menu
Thomas M. Walker
FUNERAL HOME
Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory - Enterprise
1301 Neal Metcalf Road
Enterprise, AL
COL (RET.) Thomas M. (Tom) Walker

COL (RET) Thomas M. (Tom) Walker of Newton, AL passed away Saturday, January 1, 2022 at Flowers Hospital. He was 81.

Colonel Walker retired from the US Army after 26 years of service. After his military retirement, he worked with Dyncorp, Ft. Rucker Division. Colonel Walker was very active in the Daleville Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon. Memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 53 Perimeter Center E, Ste. 100, Atlanta, GA 30346 or to the Daleville Baptist Church Building Fund 100 Donnell Blvd., Daleville, AL 36322.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Etta V. and Burley Walker; son, Rod M. Walker.

A Private Graveside service with military honors will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Newton City Cemetery with Dr. James Kilpatrick and Rev. Jim Peters officiating.

Survivors include his wife, Fredrica Sue Walker, Newton, AL; son, Brad A. Walker (Lisa), Belleville, IL; 2 grandchildren, Whitney Walker Torres (Patrick), Kirstin Walker; 2 great-grandchildren, Braylee Torres and Everly Torres; sister, Joyce Faye Taylor (Don), Virginia Beach, VA; several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family would like to extend a special Thank You to Dr. McCallister and his staff and to the 4th floor SICU staff at Flowers Hospital.

You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com


Published by Dothan Eagle on Jan. 4, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
5
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Newton City Cemetery
AL
I had the pleasure of serving as a helicopter pilot under Tom at Camp Holloway (Pleiku). He commanded our 57th Assault Helicopter Company (Gladiators). He was a fearless leader in combat and a mentor to all his soldiers. He led our company by example. My condolences to his family - he will be missed by all who knew him.
Dave Spoor
Work
January 5, 2022
Freddie Sue., we are so sorry to hear of Tommy's passing. He is in heaven with his mom and Rod and so many friends. He was loved by many. He had such a sweet spirit about him. He will be miss. Love to you and your family.
Janice Bailey
Friend
January 5, 2022
Freddie Sue- Our thoughts and love are with all of the family - Tommy was a dear friend - it is always difficult to let a love one go but we know that heaven awaits this fine Christian man - his presence will be missed- God Bless his family- Our love to all- Suzanne & Howard
Suzanne & Howard Horton
Friend
January 5, 2022
What a wonderful and class gentleman Tommy Walker was! So sorry to hear of his heath. He would say that his reward is in front of him and his Lord, Jesus Christ. He will be missed by all that knew him. He was a great teammate for all of us and, of course, he helped us win that 1st Championship. God will continue to Bless Tommy Walker in his new home!
Robert Schweickert
January 4, 2022
