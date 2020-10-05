Tifton Wiley McNealTifton Wiley McNeal, a resident of Dothan, died Saturday, October 3, 2020 at his residence. He was 88.Graveside services for Mr. McNeal will be held at 10:30 AM Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Memphis Baptist Church cemetery with Chaplain Allen Monarch officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery.Mr. McNeal was born February 27, 1932 in Houston County, Alabama to the late Elisha Iverson and Realie Mae Pybus McNeal. He served in the United States Navy and retired from Hedstrom as a machinist. After his first retirement, he retired again from Regions Bank as Maintenance Supervisor. Mr. McNeal had a love of the outdoors and enjoyed his garden and working his cows.Mr. McNeal is preceded in death by his parents and three sisters and five brothers.Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Yvonne McNeal; daughters, Carol and Mike Jones, Rebecca and Curt Cobb; sons, Wiley McNeal and Edwin McNeal; grandchildren, Amanda Smith (Randy), Adrian Jones (Jodi), Travis Cobb (Gena), Cody Cobb, Evan McNeal, Corinne McNeal and Baby J; great grandchildren, Joshua and Tyson Smith, Macaila and Graydee Jones, Nate and Averi Cobb; sister, Louise and John Ellison.The family wishes to thank Roxanna Branch from Daysprings Hospice and Dawn Tipton for their love and care of Mr. McNeal during this time.