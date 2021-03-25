Mr. Tim Tyler CarrollMr. Tim Tyler Carroll of Slocomb passed away, Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at his home. He was 64.A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 28, 2021 in the chapel of Sorrells Funeral Home in Slocomb.The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday beginning at 2:00 p.m. and continuing until service time.Mr. Carroll was born October 1, 1956 to the late Julious C. and Vera LaVerne Webb Carroll. From a military family Tim was born in Stuttgart-Bad Cannstatt, Germany. He graduated from Wicksburg High School in 1972-73 and joined the Marine Corp. After his service in the Marine's Tim moved back home and pursued a career as an independent sales consultant, giving him the freedom to enjoy vacations and spending time with his family. He could often be found on his tractor, surrounded by his grandchildren.In addition to his parents, his sister, Barbara Carroll preceded him in death.Survivors include his wife, Sue Carroll; daughter, Samantha Phelps (Bobby); sons: Aaron Carroll (Ashley), Chad Andrews (Crystal) and Heath Andrews; grandchildren: Cayleb Andrews, Penelope Phelps, Chloe Andrews, Lily Carroll, Elizabeth Phelps and Chayden Andrews; brothers: Ken Carroll (Elaine) and Richard Carroll; nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends.