Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Dothan Eagle
Dothan Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Tim Tyler Carroll
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sorrells Funeral Home - Slocomb
1315 W. Lawrence Harris Highway
Slocomb, AL
Mr. Tim Tyler Carroll

Mr. Tim Tyler Carroll of Slocomb passed away, Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at his home. He was 64.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 28, 2021 in the chapel of Sorrells Funeral Home in Slocomb.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday beginning at 2:00 p.m. and continuing until service time.

Mr. Carroll was born October 1, 1956 to the late Julious C. and Vera LaVerne Webb Carroll. From a military family Tim was born in Stuttgart-Bad Cannstatt, Germany. He graduated from Wicksburg High School in 1972-73 and joined the Marine Corp. After his service in the Marine's Tim moved back home and pursued a career as an independent sales consultant, giving him the freedom to enjoy vacations and spending time with his family. He could often be found on his tractor, surrounded by his grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, his sister, Barbara Carroll preceded him in death.

Survivors include his wife, Sue Carroll; daughter, Samantha Phelps (Bobby); sons: Aaron Carroll (Ashley), Chad Andrews (Crystal) and Heath Andrews; grandchildren: Cayleb Andrews, Penelope Phelps, Chloe Andrews, Lily Carroll, Elizabeth Phelps and Chayden Andrews; brothers: Ken Carroll (Elaine) and Richard Carroll; nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends.

www.sorrellsfuneral.com


Published by Dothan Eagle on Mar. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
28
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Sorrells Funeral Home - Slocomb
1315 W. Lawrence Harris Highway, Slocomb, AL
Mar
28
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Sorrells Funeral Home - Slocomb
1315 W. Lawrence Harris Highway, Slocomb, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Sorrells Funeral Home - Slocomb
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Sorrells Funeral Home - Slocomb.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.