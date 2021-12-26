Tim CookTim Cook, passed away peacefully at a local hospital after a courageous fight with cancer on December 24, 2021. He was 46 years old.A celebration of his life will begin with a visitation at 1:30 PM followed by the service at 3 PM on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Enterprise Baptist Church in Ashford. Bro. David Baker and Bro. Tim Wheeler will be officiating. The family will receive friends at Enterprise Baptist Church.Tim was born on December 18, 1975, in Slocomb, AL. He loved the Lord and his family. He was a deacon and church clerk for Enterprise Baptist Church. He had worked with the youth for many years. He was devoted to his children and wife. He never missed an activity that his children were involved in. He worked with the Accounting Department at Georgia Pacific for 20 years. Tim was loved by many and touched the lives of many.Tim was preceded in death by his sister, Kristie Marie Cook; grandparents, Lemon and Mildred Cook, and grandparents, Spurgeon and Clydie Mae Peters; niece and nephew Katie and John Kasey Knight.Survivors include his wife of 24 years, Lea-Ann Cook of Ashford; daughter, Carley Cook and son, Cameron Cook, both of Ashford; parents, Jimmy and Jackie Cook of Malvern; sister, Karen Kornegay of Dothan; father and mother-in-law, Johnny and Jan Windham; a special sister-in-law, Wendy Knight; nephews Chase and Carson Kornegay; and niece, Abbey Knight.Serving as pallbearers will be Don Knight, Chase Kornegay, Chuck Wynkoop, Brandon Adkinson, Clay Caldwell, Danny Prevatt, and Jeffery Shelley.