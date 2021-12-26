Menu
Tim Ward Wilson Cook
1975 - 2021
BORN
1975
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan
2414 Hartford Highway
Dothan, AL
Tim Cook

Tim Cook, passed away peacefully at a local hospital after a courageous fight with cancer on December 24, 2021. He was 46 years old.

A celebration of his life will begin with a visitation at 1:30 PM followed by the service at 3 PM on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Enterprise Baptist Church in Ashford. Bro. David Baker and Bro. Tim Wheeler will be officiating. The family will receive friends at Enterprise Baptist Church.

Tim was born on December 18, 1975, in Slocomb, AL. He loved the Lord and his family. He was a deacon and church clerk for Enterprise Baptist Church. He had worked with the youth for many years. He was devoted to his children and wife. He never missed an activity that his children were involved in. He worked with the Accounting Department at Georgia Pacific for 20 years. Tim was loved by many and touched the lives of many.

Tim was preceded in death by his sister, Kristie Marie Cook; grandparents, Lemon and Mildred Cook, and grandparents, Spurgeon and Clydie Mae Peters; niece and nephew Katie and John Kasey Knight.

Survivors include his wife of 24 years, Lea-Ann Cook of Ashford; daughter, Carley Cook and son, Cameron Cook, both of Ashford; parents, Jimmy and Jackie Cook of Malvern; sister, Karen Kornegay of Dothan; father and mother-in-law, Johnny and Jan Windham; a special sister-in-law, Wendy Knight; nephews Chase and Carson Kornegay; and niece, Abbey Knight.

Serving as pallbearers will be Don Knight, Chase Kornegay, Chuck Wynkoop, Brandon Adkinson, Clay Caldwell, Danny Prevatt, and Jeffery Shelley.

Published by Dothan Eagle on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
5 Entries
I had the honor to work with Tim at Georgia-Pacific. One of the nicest people I´ve ever met. Always patient when explaining Accounting to me. My prayers are with your family. May he Rest In Peace.
Denise Frosina
Work
January 3, 2022
Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife and children , and his parents Jimmy and Jackie Cook , we pray for comfort, and strength he is in the arms of the Lord he is home now and at peace, our prayers continue for you all during your difficult time..
Thomas and Linda Turvin
December 26, 2021
Grieving with your family and praying God's Peace and Comfort for you all.
Brad Mills
December 26, 2021
Please accept my deepest condolences for your family's loss. We sincerely hope peace finds you during this difficult time. Sending healing prayers and comforting hugs. ...
Kim (Cook) Nagy
Family
December 26, 2021
Please accept my heartfelt condolences on the loss of your loved one, may God give you strength and comfort during this difficult time. (Psalms 46 :1)
SG
December 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results