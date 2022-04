Timothy BowersMr. Timothy Bowers, age 75, of Dothan, Alabama passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Funeral service will be held on March 29, 2021 at 11 AM at Georgette L. Scott Memorial Chapel, 814 Headland Avenue, Dothan, Alabama 36303; under the direction of the caring staff at Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care".