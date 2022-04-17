Menu
Travis Wayne Avant
Mr. Travis Wayne Avant

Mr. Travis Wayne Avant, 80, passed away Friday, April 15, 2022, at the Leeper Greenhouse at Traceway in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Funeral services will be graveside 2 P.M. Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Gardens of Memory in Headland, Alabama. Visitation will be 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM Monday, April 18, 2022, in the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues Funeral Home. W. E. Pegues Funeral Home in Tupelo is in charge of the arrangements.

Mr. Avant was born in Newton, Alabama on April 1, 1942 to John Floyd Avant and Louise Blackmon Avant. He faithfully served his country in the United States Army and was a proud veteran. He retired as the District Manager for Lance Snack Food after a long and successful career. He was a longtime member of First Baptist Church in Tupelo and served as a Deacon. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Ellen Sexton Avant; parents; brother, Kenneth Avant; and sister, Mildred Avant Grimes.

Travis is survived by his sister, Margarette Avant Grimes and her husband, Jimmy, of Ozark; numerous nieces and nephews; brother-in-law, Mike Sexton and his wife, Joni of Ottumwa, Iowa; and long-time friend and caregiver, James Shelton and his wife, Shirley, of Tupelo and their daughter, Elizabeth Garvin and her husband, Patrick, and their children, Russum and Cooper.

Honorary pallbearers will be Terry Byers Sunday School Class at First Baptist Church, Tupelo.

Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church, Harvest Fund, 300 N Church St, Tupelo, MS 38801.

Condolences may be expressed at: www.peguesfuneralhome.com.


Published by Dothan Eagle on Apr. 17, 2022.
