Travis Clarence Skelton
FUNERAL HOME
Holman Funeral Home
995 S. Union Ave
Ozark, AL
Mr. Travis Clarence Skelton

Mr. Travis Clarence Skelton, a resident of Ozark, died Thursday, September 30, 2021, in UAB Medical Center in Birmingham, Alabama. He was 85 years old.

Funeral services for Mr. Skelton will be 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, October 6, 2021, in the Chapel of Holman Funeral Home and Cremations in Ozark with Reverend Phil Craddock officiating, Holman Funeral Home of Ozark directing. Interment will be 1:00 P.M. Thursday, October 7, 2021, in Sunset Memorial Park (3802 Watermelon Road – Northport, Alabama 35473). The family will receive friends at the funeral home in Ozark Tuesday evening from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HolmanFuneralHome.com

Published by Dothan Eagle from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Holman Funeral Home
995 S. Union Ave, Ozark, AL
Oct
6
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Holman Funeral Home
995 S. Union Ave, Ozark, AL
Oct
7
Interment
1:00p.m.
Sunset Memorial Park
3802 Watermelon Road, Northport, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Holman Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
