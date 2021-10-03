Mr. Travis Clarence Skelton
Mr. Travis Clarence Skelton, a resident of Ozark, died Thursday, September 30, 2021, in UAB Medical Center in Birmingham, Alabama. He was 85 years old.
Funeral services for Mr. Skelton will be 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, October 6, 2021, in the Chapel of Holman Funeral Home and Cremations in Ozark with Reverend Phil Craddock officiating, Holman Funeral Home of Ozark directing. Interment will be 1:00 P.M. Thursday, October 7, 2021, in Sunset Memorial Park (3802 Watermelon Road – Northport, Alabama 35473). The family will receive friends at the funeral home in Ozark Tuesday evening from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M.
Published by Dothan Eagle from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2021.