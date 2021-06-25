Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Dothan Eagle
Dothan Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Trevor Cotton
FUNERAL HOME
Sorrells Funeral Home - Slocomb
1315 W. Lawrence Harris Highway
Slocomb, AL
Mr. Trevor Cotton

Mr. Trevor Cotton of Slocomb passed away Monday, June 21, 2021 at his home. He was 49.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 27, 2021 in the chapel of Sorrells Funeral Home in Slocomb with Rev. Wendell Holmes officiating. Burial will follow in the Slocomb City Cemetery with Sorrells Funeral Home of Slocomb directing.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday beginning at 1:00 p.m. and continuing until service time.

Mr. Cotton was born January 9, 1972 in Dothan, AL to Joe Cotton and Patricia Hall Cotton.

Mr. Cotton was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, W.D. and Retha Mae Hall and paternal grandparents, Arthur and Cleo Cotton.

Survivors include his wife, LaShea Smith Cotton; two daughters: Cameron and Rayleigh Cotton; parents: Joe and Patricia Cotton; sister, Greta Hall (Pat); several nieces, a great niece and great nephew along with other family and friends.

Sorrells Funeral Home of Slocomb is in charge of arrangements. Because We Care . . . Is Making A Difference"

To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneral.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Jun. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
27
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Sorrells Funeral Home - Slocomb
1315 W. Lawrence Harris Highway, Slocomb, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Sorrells Funeral Home - Slocomb
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Sorrells Funeral Home - Slocomb.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I was saddened when I received the news of Trevor´s passing. My condolences to and prayers for the family and friends.
Jeff Harris
School
June 26, 2021
We were so saddened to hear of Trevor's passing. Please know you are in are thoughts and prayers. May the peace of God be with you.
Norman and Renee Cotton
Family
June 25, 2021
Praying for y'all,so sorry to hear this.. love you
Angie shepard
Friend
June 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results