Mr. Trevor Cotton
Mr. Trevor Cotton of Slocomb passed away Monday, June 21, 2021 at his home. He was 49.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 27, 2021 in the chapel of Sorrells Funeral Home in Slocomb with Rev. Wendell Holmes officiating. Burial will follow in the Slocomb City Cemetery with Sorrells Funeral Home of Slocomb directing.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday beginning at 1:00 p.m. and continuing until service time.
Mr. Cotton was born January 9, 1972 in Dothan, AL to Joe Cotton and Patricia Hall Cotton.
Mr. Cotton was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, W.D. and Retha Mae Hall and paternal grandparents, Arthur and Cleo Cotton.
Survivors include his wife, LaShea Smith Cotton; two daughters: Cameron and Rayleigh Cotton; parents: Joe and Patricia Cotton; sister, Greta Hall (Pat); several nieces, a great niece and great nephew along with other family and friends.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Jun. 25, 2021.