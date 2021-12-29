Valrie Burgett KinardValrie Burgett Kinard, a resident of Cottonwood, Alabama died Sunday, December 26, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 77.A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, December 31, 2021 in Clearman Chapel at Southern Heritage Funeral Home.Born to the late John Burgett and Viola McGuiness Burgett on May 12, 1944, she was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great grandmother. Her most precious times will always be making countless memories with her family.Mrs. Kinard was preceded in death by her husband of twelve years, Ralph Kinard; a brother, Ulysses Burgett; and four sisters, Docie Burgett, Vina Colbert, Velvie Mathews, and Velma Nichols.Left to cherish her memories are her two children, Eric Baird (Max Gilbert) and Tammy Watson; two granddaughters, Cesale Hunter (Ben), and Cori Puthoff (Chris); four great grandchildren, Benjamin Hunter, Charlie Hunter, Colesyn Puthoff, and Ceanna Puthoff; one special niece who was thought of like a daughter, Linda Ward (Dan); a sister, Vernell Roland, and many nieces and nephews.