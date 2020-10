Valrie Perry-WhiteMrs. Valrie IIrene Perry-White, age 59, of Douglasville, GA departed this life on October 7, 2020; graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020, 11:00 AM at the Gates of Heaven Cemetery, Dothan, Alabama; under the direction of the caring staff of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care".