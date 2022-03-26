Menu
VanJean Gauthe III
1943 - 2022
BORN
1943
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
1700 Barrington Rd
Midland City, AL
Van Jean Gauthe III

Van Gauthe passed from his earthly home to his heavenly home on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 with his family by his side. He was 78 years old.

Van spent his life serving the Lord as a pastor of four churches, Maryneal Baptist Church, Avoca Baptist Church, Central Baptist Church all in Texas and Calvary Baptist Church in Dothan, Alabama. Van received his education at Merkel High School, Hardin-Simmons University, and Southwestern Seminary. He loved leading people to the Lord, preaching, and pastoring. Van loved long walks and praying for people, and stopping along the way to visit people.

Van was preceded in death by his parents, Van and Dottie Gauthe and his brother, Bobby.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sue; one daughter, Jana (Richard) Batemon; his three grandchildren, Laura Jean (Daniel), Van Trent, and K-Beth; and one great grandson, Aidan; one brother, Jim (Patty); and three sisters, Shirley, Lea, and Doris.

There will be a celebration of Van's life on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Ridgecrest Baptist Church. Visitation with the family will be immediately following the service.

Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home. www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Mar. 26, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
