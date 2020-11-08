Vernon Jack Stevenson
Mr. Vernon Jack Stevenson, a resident of Watkinsville, Georgia (formerly of Daleville), died late Wednesday afternoon, November 4, 2020 in a Athens, Georgia hospital. He was 89.
Private family graveside services will be held at Woodlawn Memory Gardens with Reverend Judd Waldrop officiating. Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Alzheimer's Resource Center, 1314 Westgate Parkway, Suite 2, Dothan, Alabama 36303.
You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Nov. 8, 2020.