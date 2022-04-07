Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Dothan Eagle
Dothan Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Vicki Carol Chalker
FUNERAL HOME
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
1700 Barrington Rd
Midland City, AL
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 8 2022
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Sunset Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Vicki Carol Chalker

Vicki Carol Chalker, a resident of Dothan, AL, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 3rd. She was 66 years old.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 8th at 11:00 a.m. at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Jimmy Skipper and Pastor Ralph Sigler officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Flowers will be accepted, or donations may be made in her honor to the Wiregrass Humane Society.

Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 - www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Apr. 7, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
8
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Sunset Funeral Home
1700 Barrington Rd, Midland City, AL
Apr
8
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Sunset Funeral Home
1700 Barrington Rd, Midland City, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.