Vicki Carol Chalker
Vicki Carol Chalker, a resident of Dothan, AL, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 3rd. She was 66 years old.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 8th at 11:00 a.m. at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Jimmy Skipper and Pastor Ralph Sigler officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Flowers will be accepted, or donations may be made in her honor to the Wiregrass Humane Society.
Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 - www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Apr. 7, 2022.