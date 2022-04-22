Virgil Nelson Walker
Virgil Nelson Walker, a resident of Dothan, died Wednesday afternoon, April 20, 2022, at the home of a daughter. He was 95.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, April 23, 2022, in the Bethel Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, Blue Springs, with Pastor Doug MacCormack officiating. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
The family will receive friends following the graveside service and also at the family residence, 778 Harrison Road, Dothan, Saturday afternoon.
You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com
. Phone 334-693-3371.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Apr. 22, 2022.