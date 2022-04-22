Menu
Virgil Nelson Walker
Holman-Headland Mortuary Chapel
305 South Main Street
Headland, AL
Service
Apr, 23 2022
11:00a.m.
Bethel Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery
Virgil Nelson Walker

Virgil Nelson Walker, a resident of Dothan, died Wednesday afternoon, April 20, 2022, at the home of a daughter. He was 95.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, April 23, 2022, in the Bethel Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, Blue Springs, with Pastor Doug MacCormack officiating. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements.

The family will receive friends following the graveside service and also at the family residence, 778 Harrison Road, Dothan, Saturday afternoon.

You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com. Phone 334-693-3371.


Published by Dothan Eagle on Apr. 22, 2022.
Holman-Headland Mortuary Chapel
